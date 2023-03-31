To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway arrives at Broward Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” is coming to life at the Broward Center in the stage version of the timeless tale.

It’s a story many are familiar with but there’s something about watching it on a stage that gives the story new life!

Adapted by Aaron Sorkin, leading the all-star cast is Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who plays the role of Atticus Finch.

Alongside Thomas is Jacqueline Williams, who plays the beloved Calpurnia.

The stage production tells the story of a young Black man wrongly accused of a crime.

The story deals with serious issues of racial inequality and rape but still has warmth and humor to it.

There are many themes throughout the story which are relatable to today.

“For black and brown people, this is something we have been going through for decades,” Williams said.

Williams is hoping the audience will leave with a clear message:

“All that is required to begin to make more progress is to just have some common courtesy and respect for one another,” she said.

To Kill a Mockingbird is playing now at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale and closes on April 9. it is recommended for anyone 12 years or older.

