Parents sue Key West businessman accused of murdering unarmed 21-year-old

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Key West property owner accused of shooting and killing an unarmed 21-year-old outside of his building is now facing additional legal peril.

The parents of Garrett Hughes -- John Hughes and Lesley Touzalin -- have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Monroe County court against Lloyd Preston Brewer III, along with a number of entities associated with the 57-year-old and his family.

Garrett Hughes’ family is being represented by Coral Gables-based law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen.

Prosecutors allege that Brewer shot and killed Garrett Hughes just before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 after confronting a shirtless and unarmed Hughes for urinating behind Conch Town Liquor & Lounge at 3340 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

The bar is a tenant of a multi-storefront building at the Searstown shopping center owned by Brewer and his family.

Lloyd Preston Brewer III (MCSO)

Prosecutors said Brewer tried to claim self-defense following the shooting, but said video evidence contradicted that claim. They said both men were intoxicated at the time.

The entities named in the lawsuit “knew or should have known that (Brewer) had a history of violence and weapons possession,” the lawsuit states.

The family’s lawsuit does not name Conch Town Liquor & Lounge, which is not owned by Brewer or his family, but alleges that the entities it named were negligent in allowing Brewer to consume alcohol in the hours before the deadly encounter.

“By furnishing excessive amounts of alcohol to a known, habitual drunkard (Brewer), the (defendants) became liable for the injury and damage caused by and resulting from (Brewer)’s intoxication,” it says.

Hughes was described by school officials as a one-time “standout athlete” at Key West High School, where his father remains the head football coach.

Brewer, who was charged with second-degree murder, remained jailed in Monroe County as of Monday, after a judge ordered him held without bond following the killing.

In an unusual move, Brewer’s attorneys agreed at the time that he should remain in jail.

Local 10 News has contacted an attorney for Brewer seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit: