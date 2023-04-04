Teachers concerned after Broward County bans book violating ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A book challenged by a group of conservative parents has been banned from Broward County school libraries.

Broward County Schools has made the decision to ban “A Day with Marlon Bundo,” a story about a rabbit — the pet of former Vice President Mike Pence — who falls in love with another male rabbit.

Carolyn Krohn brought the book and went before the school to denounce how it was banned because it violates the “Parental Rights in Education” law in what critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

“Currently, there is no policy for this process which is required by law,” she said.

The decision has created a significant amount of opposition from the public over the idea that the banning of books is even being discussed.

“Please use common sense and vote for an opt-out policy that allows freedom for all parents,” said Melissa Schiff, a former teacher.

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against the idea that his administration is haphazardly banning books from the state’s school libraries.

Speaking at a news conference in Tampa, he decried what he called a “book ban hoax.”

It’s a topic the governor has spoken about frequently in recent weeks, at one point calling the controversy “manufactured.”

Concerned parents like Deidre Ruth told Local 10 News that just because the books are banned from schools, doesn’t mean it will prevent people from buying them online.

“If the books are removed from the school, nothing is stopping you from buying them on Amazon,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Broward County school board was briefed on possibly a new process the district will design to allow parents and community members to object to certain classroom books.

Many of the concerns came from school board members on how to move forward.

“You know, if they don’t want their child having access to that book, that is their right, but I don’t think they have the right to ban that book for all students,” said Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi.

A number of school board members want to make sure parents have a way to opt-out, the same way they’re able to do when it comes to sex education.

“We have to protect the innocence of our children and respect that parents that don’t want their children to be exposed to certain things,” said Broward School Board member Brenda Fam.

The issue will come up before the board on April 18 and May 4.