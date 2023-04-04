Dog that survived fire burns in Broward now subject of ‘Saving Scruffy’ children’s book

A dog that survived a fire in Broward County is now the subject of a new children’s book.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Scruffy suffered severe burns as a puppy in Broward County.

Attorney Randy Kates adopted the 5-year-old dog and turned him into the subject of an award-winning children’s book.

“He was dropped off and left for dead at a fire station, and his back was completely burned, and my heart just went out to him,” Kates said.

Pompano Beach firefighters weren’t sure if Scruffy would survive at first. He underwent emergency surgery.

“It was tough, it was challenging, but he was so sweet and incredible, and he’s been through a lot, so you have to have a lot of patience,” Kates said. “I spent a lot of time with him ... bonded with him.”

Kates said he and Scruffy became inseparable. They even share a love of music and coffee shops.

“It took a lot of time to get him to a place where he’s comfortable with people and great, but he’s amazing now and he’s really inspirational and such a great dog and he deserves a second chance and I’m so glad that he rescued me, as well,” Kates said.

Scruffy has become a local celebrity and Kates’s book is a hit in Wilton Manors. The duo has also made local school appearances and book-reading events.

“The book really is about second chances,” Kates said. “It’s about overcoming obstacles, it’s about that your past doesn’t equal your future and that magical things can happen with love and a loving home.”

Edwin Camacaro worked on the book’s illustrations. They were awarded the Moonbeam Medal for Children’s Literature, the First Place Medal in the Independent Book Awards, and the Royal Dragonfly Book Award Medal.

