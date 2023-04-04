WATCH: Nikki Fried, Lauren Book handcuffed by police during abortion protest outside Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A peaceful protest was held outside the Florida Capitol building on Monday following a vote in the Senate on a six-week abortion ban.

During the protest, police officers moved in to remove those participating.

Demonstrators included South Florida Democratic Sen. and Minority Leader Lauren Book and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

As people were being taken away, the surrounding crowd could be heard screaming “shame” at the police officers.

It’s unclear if anyone was formally arrested, but as the officers approached, one could be heard telling the demonstrators that they are trespassing and could be subject to arrest if they do not leave.

In a press release, Tallahassee officials said that 11 people were arrested for trespassing.

Fried took to Twitter overnight to say she had been released and will never back down.

I’m out. And not ever backing down.

Just fucking vote @FlaDems!!! pic.twitter.com/uCKsdVLjKJ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 4, 2023

Prior to the protest, Book took to Twitter to criticize both the abortion bill and the permitless carry bill.