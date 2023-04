MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting was reported at 3:28 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 107th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot to death.

Police said officers have no information about the shooter at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.