Videos showing woman’s violence aren’t enough for stabbing victim to get restraining order

A woman recently used a knife to attack a 65-year-old man who fears she may come back to kill him in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 65-year-old man said he has been in fear for his life since a woman used a knife to attack him on March 17 outside of his Hollywood home.

He had walked outside to the parking garage after a fire alarm was activated and was not expecting the woman to turn violent.

“Everything happened so quickly,” he said. “It escalated, it was only a few minutes ... I was hunted down like a dog.”

Neighbors quickly jumped in to help him while he was bleeding on the ground and called the police. A doctor later decided that he needed 20 stitches to close the wound.

Police officers arrested Laura Carlin for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and also accused her of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Last year, in July, a video shows Carlin wearing a uniform while she was working part-time as a Dania Beach parking ranger. She was shouting racial slurs and punched a woman.

Police officers arrested Carlin in that case too. Meanwhile, the man who accused her of stabbing him said he wishes more could be done to prevent a tragedy.

“We can’t get a restraining order,” he said. “I was told that it would take a second incident. Well, the first incident is me being stabbed, I do not want to get stabbed again.”