Florida woman wins $1 million prize after playing lottery-scratch off

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A Florida woman turned $10 into $2 million after playing and winning the 100x The Cash scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced this week.

Denise Carter, 68, of Fort Pierce, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Carter bought her ticket from Carter’s Grocery store in her hometown.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game 100X The Cash, launched in January and features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.