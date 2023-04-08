Police: 2 injured after stabbing, shooting, crash in Miami’s Little River

MIAMI – Police officers arrested two men after a woman and a man suffered stab wounds and crashed into a wall while trying to escape on Friday in Miami’s Little River neighborhood.

Detectives identified the suspects as Jimmy “Jimbo” Pierre and Larry March. They were allegedly involved in an argument over a stolen cell phone before an attack near the intersection of Northeast Third Avenue and 79 Street, according to the arrest report.

The two victims accused Pierre, 38, of throwing a rock at their car and of stabbing them, and they accused March, 38, of firing a handgun into the air twice.

“You’re going to die,” Pierre said while swinging the knife, according to the victims, police said.

Police officers arrest Larry March on Friday in Miami. (MDCR)

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The woman told police officers that she was injured while trying to protect the man from Pierre.

Pierre was facing charges of attempted murder and burglary, and March was facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

