Woman charged in I-95 stabbing to be held without bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities captured a murder suspect after a woman was stabbed to death near I-95 in Broward County.

According to investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two women got into a fight near the on-ramp to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Broward Boulevard when one of them stabbed the other.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Jennyford Wilson Rivas.

She was not present for bond court but the judge did find probable cause and held her with no bond.

Authorities said the victim was found stabbed to death Thursday night after what investigators said was an argument between two women that turned violent.

Sky 10 was above the scene Friday morning as the investigation shut down traffic on the on southbound on-ramp.

Florida Highway Patrol, BSO and Fort Lauderdale police responded after they learned the victim’s body was discovered near a homeless camp under the Broward Boulevard overpass.

In bond court, it was also revealed that Rivas has a $25,000 hold out of Miami-Dade County.