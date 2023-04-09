79º

Woman arrested for fatal stabbing along I-95 in Broward County

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies announced an arrest in the case of a woman’s body that was found in Broward County.

Jennyford Wilson Rivas, 46, is accused of stabbing the victim, described only as an adult female, to death.

The victim’s body was discovered near the southbound entrance ramp to I-95 from Broward Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to detectives, the two women got into some kind of physical altercation before the victim was fatally stabbed by Wilson Rivas.

She is facing serious charges, including murder and obstruction of justice. She also had an open arrest warrant in Miami-Dade County for battery, deputies said.

