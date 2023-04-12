Grieving woman wants all drive-by shooters caught after 2 killed, 3 injured in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A slain woman’s grieving mother-in-law said she is hoping for justice in Broward County.

Arma Gilead said her beloved 31-year-old daughter-in-law was one of the two killed during a drive-by shooting at a convenience store earlier this year in Pompano Beach.

“It was a shock for me. I just cried because it was unbelievable,” Gilead said about her reaction to the tragedy.

Gilead said Delana James Miller was at the wrong place at the wrong time. She pulled up to the parking lot and didn’t get to get out of her car while she was running an errand at about 9 p.m., on Feb. 26 at the Community Food Store, at 401 NW 27 Ave.

“Her grandmother likes the food that they cook there, so she was picking her up some lunch,” Gilead said.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said the shooters fired 60 rounds using assault rifles and handguns when he announced on Tuesday that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had identified and rearrested one murder suspect.

Detectives, Tony said, were still searching for the others responsible for the shootout that also killed Dayvon Johnson, a father, and injured two men and a juvenile.

“The most important thing is to catch our killers, so far I hear they got one, and maybe some more, and that would be our closure,” Gilead said.

On Wednesday morning, Damian Wastene Charmant, 18, appeared before Broward County Circuit Judge Chris Brown who found probable cause for two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm. Deputies were holding Charmant without bond.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,500.