Man arrested in fatal Broward shooting detectives say he was a part of when he was a teen

Dayvon Johson, 35, of Pompano Beach, left, and Delana James, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, right, were killed during a shooting on Feb. 26 in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man accused of firing a weapon during a shootout that killed two — including a pregnant mother — and injured three — including a 4-year-old boy — in Broward County.

Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the arrest on Tuesday and warned that his detectives are still searching for more shooters who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

“Help us bring justice in this community,” Tony said during a news conference.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Damian Wastene Charmant was 17 years old when he was involved in the shooting at about 9 p.m., on Feb. 26 at the Community Food Store, a corner convenience store at 401 NW 27 Ave., in Pompano Beach.

Tony said the shooters fired 60 rounds using assault rifles and handguns.

The mothers of the two killed — Dayvon Johnson, 35, a father of four, and Delana James, 31, a pregnant mother — stood by Tony during the news conference.

“If you see something, say something,” Johnson’s mother Lisa Sneed said during the news conference.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Charmant is facing two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, according to deputies.

BSO released this flyer after announcing an arrest in the case while there are more suspects on the run. (BSO)

