Broward detectives release photo of Jeep involved in Pompano Beach double homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a photo on Wednesday of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in a recent Pompano Beach double homicide.

The Jeep had Florida tag 28BSTR. Detectives are searching for the suspects in a fatal shooting at about 9 p.m., on Feb. 26 at a convenience store, at 401 NW 27 Ave., in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded after four suffered gunshot wounds. A man and a woman died at Broward Health North. Deputies identified the two injured as a man and a teenage boy.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.