75º

Local News

Broward detectives release photo of Jeep involved in Pompano Beach double homicide

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a photo on Wednesday of a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in a recent Pompano Beach double homicide.

The Jeep had Florida tag 28BSTR. Detectives are searching for the suspects in a fatal shooting at about 9 p.m., on Feb. 26 at a convenience store, at 401 NW 27 Ave., in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded after four suffered gunshot wounds. A man and a woman died at Broward Health North. Deputies identified the two injured as a man and a teenage boy.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released a photo on Wednesday of the Jeep involved in a recent Pompano Beach double homicide. (BSO)

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are releasing new information on a vehicle involved in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in Pompano Beach Sunday night.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email