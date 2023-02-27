2 killed, 2 injured in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead Sunday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies arrived at the scene to find four victims.

She said two have died.

The conditions of the other two victims have not yet been released.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene unit detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which occurred near a convenience store.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.