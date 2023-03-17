Reward of up to $1OK offered for information after man, pregnant woman killed in Pompano Beach

Dayvona Johnson, Delana James, a teenage boy, and a man were shot at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, in a convenience store in Pompano Beach, according to deputies.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after two people were killed and two others were injured during a shooting last month in Pompano Beach.

Johnson, 35, who lived nearby along Fifth Terrace, and James, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, didn’t know each other when they were shot in the store at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Fourth Street.

Authorities said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the shooting and transported the victims to Broward Health North. James, who was pregnant, and Johnson didn’t survive.

“My child took four bullet holes to his head,” Johnson’s mother told Local 10 News last month.

Grieving relatives, including Johnson’s children and widow, stood near candles during the prayer vigil at the parking lot of the convenience store on March 3.

A man had a public message for the killer: “We are going to pray that whoever you are, whether that be one or two of you, God is going to have a demand that you turn yourself in.”

Detectives said the two other victims who were shot sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, a tip received through Broward Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this story.