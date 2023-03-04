Families ask killers of pregnant woman, father to surrender to Broward deputies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Two families met on Friday night to remember a 30-year-old woman who was pregnant and a 35-year-old father, who didn’t know each other but were killed while they were both at a store in Broward County.

A shooter killed Delana James and Dayvon Johnson at about 9 p.m., on Sunday, outside of a convenience store at 401 NW 27 Ave., in Pompano Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Surveillance video shows Johnson collapsing. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel took a man and a teenage boy who were injured to Broward Health North, according to BSO deputies.

“My child took four bullet holes to his head,” Johnson’s mother told the crowd.

Grieving relatives, including Johnson’s children and widow, stood near candles during the prayer vigil at the parking lot of the convenience store.

A man had a public message for the killer: “We are going to pray that whoever you are, whether that be one or two of you, God is going to have a demand that you turn yourself in.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

