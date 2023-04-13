Flood waters recede, but abandoned vehicles litter Sheridan Street in Dania Beach

While flood waters dried up Thursday morning, the aftermath of Wednesday evening’s floods in Dania Beach was made apparent by the number of abandoned vehicles creating a hazard along Sheridan Street.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – While flood waters dried up Thursday morning, the aftermath of Wednesday evening’s floods in Dania Beach was made apparent by the number of abandoned vehicles creating a hazard along Sheridan Street.

Some abandoned vehicles were in the swale along the side of Sheridan Street, just east of U.S. 1, however, there were multiple cars stopped in the middle of the road.

That led to frustration among some drivers, who honked their horns at the empty vehicles, unaware that no one was inside.

Officials were working with towing companies to remove the vehicles as other drivers tried navigating around them.

Dania Beach issued a state of emergency following the floods.