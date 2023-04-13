More strong storms could bring hail, funnel clouds

Broward County is expected to get another beating Thursday from the severe weather we've been seeing for the past several days.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – More strong storms Thursday brings the threat of heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, small hail and funnel clouds.

The worst of the weather is expected to occur in the afternoon and early evening in Broward County, although Miami-Dade County is not fully in the clear.

Main impacts will include heavy downpours leading to localized flooding, damaging winds, small hail up to the size of quarters and a few brief tornadoes.

Drivers are advised to turn around if they see flood waters.

On Wednesday, over 12 inches of rain fell over Broward Boulevard, leaving it looking like a lake and stranding drivers.

Over 17 inches of rain fell near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and over 7 inches on the Turnpike over parts of Griffin Road, Sheridan Road and Hollywood.

