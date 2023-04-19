Woman running illegal Miami-Dade assisted living used Cash App for payments, police say

Police officers arrested Kashima Lashondra Kirby on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County and she was facing charges for allegedly running an assisted living facility.

MIAMI – A 39-year-old woman is facing criminal charges in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday after police officers served a search warrant at a two-story four-bedroom home with a “Foxy” sign by the main entrance.

Kashima Lashondra Kirby was with post-operative patients who reported that they were using Cash App, a mobile payment service, to send money to her “$foxytrapmia” account, police said.

Four patients told detectives that they were paying Kirby for help with transportation, eating, personal hygiene, and taking their medication at the house in the Princeton neighborhood, police said.

Detectives searched what they reported was a post-cosmetic surgery assisted living facility at a house near the intersection of Southwest 111 Avenue and 240 Street, west of the Turnpike, police said.

Detectives found oxycodone and hydrocodone that had been prescribed to people who were not at the home, which The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which regulates ALFs, had no record of.

A woman there identified Kirby as the person who was running the facility where she worked and who was paying her $15 per hour to work eight hours daily — with one day off a week, according to police.

Miami-Dade property records show the owner of the house has a mailing address in Dallas, Texas, and used a corporation registered in Delaware to purchase it in 2013. Records show Kirby has lived in Houston and Sugar Land, Texas, and she has an arrest record in Florida’s Escambia County.

Correction officers booked Kirby on Tuesday and released her on a $20,000 bond, records show. She is facing charges of running an assisted living facility without a license, possession of drugs with intent to sell, healthcare without a license, and dispensing drugs without a license.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.