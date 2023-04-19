Tip results in search warrant amid probe into unlicensed assisted living facility

MIAMI – A tip about an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery assisted living facility prompted the detectives’ surveillance that resulted in a judge issuing a search warrant, a Local 10 News source familiar with the case in Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives executed the search warrant on Tuesday at the house in the Princeton neighborhood. They reported finding four post-operative patients, oxycodone and hydrocodone, a witness who allegedly worked there, and arrested Kashima Lashondra Kirby.

“I am sorry; I am not the owner,” a woman who answered the door at the house Wednesday told Local 10 News, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I am alone in the house.”

Neighbors of the house near the intersection of Southwest 111 Avenue and 240 Street, west of the Turnpike, reported Wednesday that there were always several cars parked in front of it, strangers coming in and out, and suspicious activity at times.

The patients told police officers that they had received assisted living facility services after undergoing surgery and they had used Cash App to pay Kirby, according to the arrest report in Kirby’s case.

Miami-Dade correction officers released Kirby on a $20,000 bond on Wednesday, and she is facing charges of running an ALF without a license, possession of drugs with intent to sell, providing healthcare without a license, and dispensing drugs without a license.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez and Digital Journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this report.

