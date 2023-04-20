76º

Man dies after being shot at Miami’s Lagniappe restaurant

1 detained for questioning

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

MIAMI – Miami police have detained one person following a deadly shooting Wednesday night at the popular Lagniappe restaurant in Midtown.

According to Miami police, they were called to the restaurant at 3425 NE Second Ave. just before 10:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot one time.

Police said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, but he later died.

A spokeswoman for the police department confirmed that one person has been detained for questioning, however it’s unclear whether that person will be arrested.

No other details were immediately released by police, however a witness told Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia that the shooting was the result of a dispute between two drug dealers.

