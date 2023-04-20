Surveillance video captures man forcing way into woman’s home in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a man who was captured on camera last month forcing his way into a woman’s home in Sunrise.

Home surveillance cameras captured the man in the act on March 31 at the home near the 5800 block of Northwest 16th Place.

According to Sunrise police, video collected at the scene shows the victim as she enters the front door of her home, and right before she closes the door, an unknown Black male was seen forcing his way inside.

Authorities said the man grabbed the victim’s arm, but did not say anything to her or take any of her property.

The victim was heard screaming through the Ring camera video after the man entered her home. The man was then seen fleeing on foot.

Police said the victim did not sustain any injuries.

According to investigators, the man exposed his genitals in the same building on April 1.

Authorities said the man is suspected of committing additional crimes in the area, with all of the crimes occurring in the early morning hours.

Detectives said the suspect is a Black male who could be in his late 20s to early 30s, and he is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a jacket.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.