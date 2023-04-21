Car crashes into gun range in Pompano Beach

A big mess was left behind after a car crashed into a gun range in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car plowed into a gun range overnight in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred at Declaration Defense in the 1300 block of Southwest First Court.

Video taken at the scene shows a major mess left behind as it appears the vehicle made it all the way into the building. Glass could be seen scattered about, along with what appeared to be boxes of ammunition and other debris.

An employee told Local 10 News that there is likely some structural damage to the inside of the gun range.

They are now working to clean up the mess.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

