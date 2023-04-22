Israel gears up to celebrate 1948 declaration of independence

MIAMI – Ahead of Israel’s 75th birthday, hundreds of South Florida residents had already started to celebrate on Friday in Jerusalem, the historic city that Judaism, Christianity, and Islam consider holy.

Zander Futernick, the entrepreneur who founded Miami-based ZED Aerospace, was there to honor the haven born in 1948 out of the genocide of European Jews from 1941 to 1945.

“It’s where, if everything goes wrong in the world, where Jews are supposed to be safe,” Futernick, who lives in Coconut Grove, said about what the Jewish state represents.

Moshe Lion, the mayor of Jerusalem, accepted keys to the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County with representatives of The Greater Miami Jewish Federation during an evening ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Gilbert Squires, a prominent Brickell-based attorney, visited the ancient Western Wall, also known as the Wailing Wall and the Buraq Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Squires said he was looking forward to commemorating Independence Day on May 14, and in preparation for that, he traveled on a mission with other Miami-Dade residents.

“There is all the people and all that, but I just wanted to kind of settle into the feeling of Shabbat and to just enjoy the delicious energy that we have here,” Squires said.