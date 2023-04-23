Woman suing cruise line for allegedly storing dead husband’s body in drink cooler

A Florida woman is suing Celebrity Cruises after she said the company improperly stored her husband’s body after he died on board.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is suing Celebrity Cruises after she said the company improperly stored her husband’s body after he died on board.

Marilyn Jones said that her husband died of cardiac arrest in August of 2022 and she was given two options, either remove the body from the ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or store it on the ship until its return to Florida.

So she asked for the body to be stored in the morgue, but the lawsuit claims that his body was actually moved from the morgue to a drink cooler, which apparently had an improper temperature to preserve a body.

Now, Jones is asking for $1 million in compensatory damages and a trial.

Celebrity has yet to comment.