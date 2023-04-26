Broward father faces judge, charged after loaded gun found in son’s bag at elementary school

A North Lauderdale man who said he accidentally placed a loaded gun in his son’s bag before sending him off to elementary school Tuesday faced a Broward County judge Wednesday on multiple charges.

Authorities responded to Park Lakes Elementary School, located at 3925 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, just after 9:15 a.m. after school security staff found the gun.

The school went on lockdown while deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigated.

They later arrested Rasheed Anderson, 34, on a charge of unsafe storage of a firearm.

He also faced additional charges after deputies said they found two more guns in his vehicle while on school property, one of which was reported stolen.

Relatives at Anderson’s North Lauderdale home weren’t interested in speaking with Local 10 News Wednesday.

“I said get away from my house, he doesn’t live here!” a resident exclaimed.

Tuesday’s incident wasn’t Anderson’s first run-in with the law; he has charges that date back to 2010, including drug and weapons violations.

Anderson was being held on a $7,000 bond. If he were to post it, a judge ordered him not to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.