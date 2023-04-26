Feds search for homicide suspect in Broward

Federal and local law enforcement was searching for a homicide suspect on Wednesday in Broward County.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement were working together during the search of a suspect on Wednesday afternoon in western Broward County.

Police officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the search of a homicide suspect, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Crime scene tape blocked an area with a body on Wednesday in Plantation. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Yellow crime scene tape closed an area of Cleary Boulevard and a yellow plastic tarp was on the grass on the side of the road near a white sports utility vehicle with the driver-side door open.

Police officers closed Cleary Boulevard in both directions between North Pine Island Road and North University Drive, the department reported on Twitter, adding Lauderdale West Drive was also closed.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro and Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

12 p.m. report