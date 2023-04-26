Police arrest accused gunman in 2019 Booby Trap slaying

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than four years after a shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade strip club that left a security guard dead and another injured, police arrested a third suspect, the alleged gunman.

Police previously arrested Anthony Rodriguez, the alleged getaway driver, and James Lemons, another alleged accomplice, in the months following the Jan. 17, 2019, shooting at the Booby Trap.

The popular strip club is located at 3615 NW S. River Drive, east of the Miami International Airport.

Hallandale Beach resident Semaj Charles, now 33, is accused of pulling the trigger and killing security guard Jose D. Otero, 31, and wounding then-46-year-old Eric Bauer.

According to police, the shooting happened after guards kicked out Charles, Lemons and Rodriguez after the three got into a fist fight.

Authorities said the trio followed through on a threat to come back and shoot them.

The three came back to the club and Charles, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, got out of a car and fired 26 rounds, killing Otero and injuring Bauer.

Lemons pleaded guilty as part of a deal in 2022, the warrant states.

Authorities arrested Charles Tuesday at the Broward County Jail, on a charge of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.