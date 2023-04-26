Police: Miami-Dade pursuit ends with carjacker arrested in Broward, another on the run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two carjackers stole two luxury cars from a home on Wednesday afternoon in southern Miami-Dade County and fled to Broward County, police said.

The men stole a red Mercedes-Benz G 550 sports utility vehicle and a black Rolls Royce from a home in the area of Southwest 97 Terrace and 93 Avenue in Kendall, police said.

There was a police pursuit and one of the carjackers got away, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who joined the police pursuit within their jurisdiction arrested a suspect along Northwest 12 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Police helicopters from Miami-Dade and Broward were involved in the chase and detectives recovered both the Mercedes-Benz and the Rolls Royce after the carjackers abandoned them in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Frine Gomez, Wilson Louis, and Luis Castro contributed to this report.