Dwyane Wade says he left Florida over anti-LGBTQ legislation

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is talking about part of the reason he moved his family out of Florida.

Wade said the growing political movement against the LGBTQ community, led by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, was a major factor.

The basketball icon has a 15-year-old daughter who came out as transgender back in 2020.

On Thursday’s episode of “Headliners” with Rachel Nichols, Wade admitted that Florida had its benefits, but family came first.

“I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions,” Wade said. “Obviously the taxes are great, having Wade County is great, but my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there, so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

The Florida House of Representatives notably passed a bill to make it a felony to provide gender-affirming care to transgender minors, like Wade’s daughter, Zaya.

The 41-year-old had an incredibly successful career with the Heat, winning three NBA Championships in what fans have nicknamed Wade County.

Eden Checkol co-anchors Local 10's 10 p.m. weeknight newscast on WSFL and also reports on WPLG newscasts.

