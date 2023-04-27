State: South Florida pest control company must halt fumigations after 2 worker deaths

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have ordered a South Florida pest control company to halt fumigations indefinitely as they investigate the deaths of two of the company’s workers.

The workers, from Palm Beach County-based Anderson Pest Control, Inc., were found dead hours after completing a fumigation at the Baer’s Furniture warehouse at 1589 NW 12th Ave. in Pompano Beach on Saturday.

A third employee was hospitalized, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the employees’ deaths prompted the evacuation and inspection of the warehouse by hazmat crews Tuesday. No hazardous chemicals were found there.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is now investigating and a spokesperson for the agency said Anderson Pest Control can’t conduct fumigations until its investigation is complete.

“The department is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation into Anderson Pest Control, Inc.,” agency spokesperson Aaron Keller said Thursday. “We are cooperating with local, state and federal partners, and we will provide updates on our investigation as they are available.”

Authorities are still working to determine the causes of death for the two employees, who were found in Hollywood and Boynton Beach.