Fort Lauderdale issues warning to owner of Airbnb home associated with man’s unsolved murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a man’s unsolved murder, city officials found something wrong with the crime scene in Broward County.

Detectives had yet to name a suspect on Monday evening in the murder of Ivan De Jesus, a 30-year-old father, who was shot in a home at Fort Lauderdale’s border with Oakland Park.

A Fort Lauderdale agency warned Cory Streeter, the owner of the home at 4740 NE 18 Ave., where De Jesus was shot at about 2 a.m., April 27, that he was in violation of city rules.

A note a city employee stuck to the home’s main door Monday alleged that Streeter had not registered the short-term rental with the city as property owners are required to.

Airbnb had listed the host of the three-bedroom “lux house w/ game room & heated pool five minutes from the beach” as a user identified as “Cory.”

The city requires a maximum of two people per bedroom at a vacation home. Before the murder, the listing claimed the house had a capacity for 16 guests with nine beds in three bedrooms. After the murder, the Airbnb user lowered the capacity to 12 guests.

The city’s development services department employees reported Streeter also did not have a certificate of compliance, so he has 15 days to register the property, and get a certificate, or show proof that he has deactivated the listing, and is no longer renting it out.

Local 10 News could not reach Streeter for comment before this story aired on Monday afternoon.

Location