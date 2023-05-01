Police shooting injures knife-wielding man in Palm Beach County

Deputies reported shooting a man who was armed with two knives on Monday morning in Palm Beach County.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw said deputies shot a man who was armed with two knives on Monday morning in Boynton Beach.

The police shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m., at the Boynton West Shopping Center at 9903-B S. Military Trail, deputies said.

The man — who was armed with 7-inch blades — charged at deputies outside of the Firehouse Subs restaurant, according to Bradshaw.

The man, who was wounded in the shoulder and leg, later told deputies that he had attempted “suicide by cop,” Palm Beach deputies reported.

The man was facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.