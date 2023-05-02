Man awaits sentencing in Broward after roommate’s love triangle turns deadly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eric Robinson was behind bars Tuesday awaiting sentencing over five years after a love triangle among roommates turned deadly in Broward County.

Robinson, 51, has been in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail in Fort Lauderdale since Oct. 5, 2017, after detectives identified him as a suspect in the murder of Nicholis Wilcox, 39, a father of three from Connecticut, in Plantation.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 26, 2017. His defense claimed Isabella Tagliarini, who had lived with Wilcox and Robinson and had affairs with both, had been the one who had killed Wilcox, and Robinson had just helped her to cover up the crime.

Isabella Tagliarini pleaded guilty to a charge for her role in the murder of Nicholis J. Wilcox in 2017. (BSO)

Tagliarini accused Robinson of using a metal rod to kill Wilcox after he found him in bed with her just a few days after he was released from jail.

Tagliarini also told police officers that she had helped Robinson to dispose of Wilcox’s body in a dumpster, helped him to clean the crime scene, and to paint a wall in the bedroom where Wilcox died.

A jury in Broward County found Robinson guilty of second-degree murder on Monday after learning about the evidence in the case. The conviction comes after a mistrial when a witness mentioned Robinson’s history of domestic violence during testimony.

Tagliarini pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. She is also awaiting sentencing. Robinson’s sentencing hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Bernard I. Bober is at 1:30 p.m., on June 16.

