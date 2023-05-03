82º

LIVE

Local News

HAAS F1 drivers prepare for Miami Grand Prix

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Pietro Fittipaldi, Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of the United Kingdom, steers his car during the practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Fla. Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate) (Tyler Tate, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – HAAS F1 drivers Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, and Pietro Fittipaldi made a public appearance in Miami Wednesday ahead of this week’s races.

Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The events from Friday to Sunday will be held at The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary structure in north-central Miami-Dade County.

The street-style circuit has a nearly 3.36-mile wall-lined track with 19 corners and three straights outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive, in Miami Gardens.

For more information or tickets, visit this page, or e-mail info@f1miamigp.comtickets@f1miamigp.com, or guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com, or call 305-943-7223 or 305-943-8000.

Friday’s schedule

TIMEEVENT
11 a.m.Parking open
12 p.m.Gates open
12:05 p.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
12:20 p.m.Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
1 p.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
F1 Car Presentation
2:30 p.m.Formula 1 First Practice Session
4 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session
Formula 1 Team Press Conference
4:40 p.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
5:05 p.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
6 p.m.Formula 1 Second Practice Session
7:25 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session
8 p.m.Gates Close


Saturday’s schedule

TIMEEVENT
9 a.m.Parking opens
10 a.m.Gates open
10:15 a.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session
10:15 a.m.Ferrari parade
10:55 a.m.Formula 1 Pit Stop Practice
11 a.m.Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
11:30 a.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
12:30 p.m.Formula 1 Third Practice Session
2:05 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 minutes + 1 lap)
3 p.m.Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
Paddock Club Track Tour
4 p.m.Formula 1 Qualifying Session
5 p.m.Formula 1 Press Conference
5: 15 p.m.F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo
Paddock Club Track Tour
6 p.m.Gates close

Sunday’s schedule

TIMEEVENT
10 a.m.Parking opens
10:55 a.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
11 a.m.Gates open
11:25 a.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
12:25 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 minutes + 1 lap)
1:25 p.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
1:30 p.m.Drivers’ parade
2 p.m.Grid Presentation
3:14 p.m.National Anthem
3:30 p.m.Formula 1 Grand Prix (57 laps or 120 minutes)
7 p.m.Gates close

Related social media

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email