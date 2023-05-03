HAAS F1 drivers prepare for Miami Grand Prix

(Tyler Tate, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – HAAS F1 drivers Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, and Pietro Fittipaldi made a public appearance in Miami Wednesday ahead of this week’s races.

Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The events from Friday to Sunday will be held at The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary structure in north-central Miami-Dade County.

The street-style circuit has a nearly 3.36-mile wall-lined track with 19 corners and three straights outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive, in Miami Gardens.

For more information or tickets, visit this page, or e-mail info@f1miamigp.com, tickets@f1miamigp.com, or guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com, or call 305-943-7223 or 305-943-8000.

Friday’s schedule

TIME EVENT 11 a.m. Parking open 12 p.m. Gates open 12:05 p.m. Paddock Club Track Tour 12:20 p.m. Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 1 p.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps F1 Car Presentation 2:30 p.m. Formula 1 First Practice Session 4 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session Formula 1 Team Press Conference 4:40 p.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 5:05 p.m. Paddock Club Track Tour 6 p.m. Formula 1 Second Practice Session 7:25 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 8 p.m. Gates Close



Saturday’s schedule

TIME EVENT 9 a.m. Parking opens 10 a.m. Gates open 10:15 a.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 10:15 a.m. Ferrari parade 10:55 a.m. Formula 1 Pit Stop Practice 11 a.m. Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 11:30 a.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps 12:30 p.m. Formula 1 Third Practice Session 2:05 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 minutes + 1 lap) 3 p.m. Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk Paddock Club Track Tour 4 p.m. Formula 1 Qualifying Session 5 p.m. Formula 1 Press Conference 5: 15 p.m. F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo Paddock Club Track Tour 6 p.m. Gates close

Sunday’s schedule

TIME EVENT 10 a.m. Parking opens 10:55 a.m. Paddock Club Track Tour Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 11 a.m. Gates open 11:25 a.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps 12:25 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 minutes + 1 lap) 1:25 p.m. Paddock Club Track Tour Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 1:30 p.m. Drivers’ parade 2 p.m. Grid Presentation 3:14 p.m. National Anthem 3:30 p.m. Formula 1 Grand Prix (57 laps or 120 minutes) 7 p.m. Gates close

