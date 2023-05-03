82º

Miami Grand Prix events start Friday: Here is the schedule

Layron Livingston, Reporter

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Pietro Fittipaldi, Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

MIAMI – Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year's Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The events from Friday to Sunday will be held at The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary structure in Miami Gardens.

The street-style circuit has a nearly 3.36-mile wall-lined track with 19 corners and three straights outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive.

The street-style circuit has a nearly 3.36-mile wall-lined track with 19 corners and three straights outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive.

For more information or tickets, visit this page, or e-mail info@f1miamigp.com, tickets@f1miamigp.com, or guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com, or call 305-943-7223 or 305-943-8000.

Friday’s schedule

TIMEEVENT
11 a.m.Parking open
12 p.m.Gates open
12:05 p.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
12:20 p.m.Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
1 p.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
F1 Car Presentation
2:30 p.m.Formula 1 First Practice Session
4 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session
Formula 1 Team Press Conference
4:40 p.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
5:05 p.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
6 p.m.Formula 1 Second Practice Session
7:25 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session
8 p.m.Gates Close

Saturday’s schedule

TIMEEVENT
9 a.m.Parking opens
10 a.m.Gates open
10:15 a.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session
10:15 a.m.Ferrari parade
10:55 a.m.Formula 1 Pit Stop Practice
11 a.m.Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
11:30 a.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
12:30 p.m.Formula 1 Third Practice Session
2:05 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 minutes + 1 lap)
3 p.m.Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
Paddock Club Track Tour
4 p.m.Formula 1 Qualifying Session
5 p.m.Formula 1 Press Conference
5: 15 p.m.F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo
Paddock Club Track Tour
6 p.m.Gates close

Sunday’s schedule

TIMEEVENT
10 a.m.Parking opens
10:55 a.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
11 a.m.Gates open
11:25 a.m.Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
12:25 p.m.Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 minutes + 1 lap)
1:25 p.m.Paddock Club Track Tour
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
1:30 p.m.Drivers’ parade
2 p.m.Grid Presentation
3:14 p.m.National Anthem
3:30 p.m.Formula 1 Grand Prix (57 laps or 120 minutes)
7 p.m.Gates close

