Miami Grand Prix events start Friday: Here is the schedule

MIAMI – Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
The events from Friday to Sunday will be held at The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary structure in Miami Gardens.
The street-style circuit has a nearly 3.36-mile wall-lined track with 19 corners and three straights outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive.
For more information or tickets, visit this page, or e-mail info@f1miamigp.com, tickets@f1miamigp.com, or guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com, or call 305-943-7223 or 305-943-8000.
Friday’s schedule
|TIME
|EVENT
|11 a.m.
|Parking open
|12 p.m.
|Gates open
|12:05 p.m.
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|12:20 p.m.
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|1 p.m.
|Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
|F1 Car Presentation
|2:30 p.m.
|Formula 1 First Practice Session
|4 p.m.
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session
|Formula 1 Team Press Conference
|4:40 p.m.
|Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|5:05 p.m.
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|6 p.m.
|Formula 1 Second Practice Session
|7:25 p.m.
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session
|8 p.m.
|Gates Close
Saturday’s schedule
|TIME
|EVENT
|9 a.m.
|Parking opens
|10 a.m.
|Gates open
|10:15 a.m.
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session
|10:15 a.m.
|Ferrari parade
|10:55 a.m.
|Formula 1 Pit Stop Practice
|11 a.m.
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|11:30 a.m.
|Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
|12:30 p.m.
|Formula 1 Third Practice Session
|2:05 p.m.
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 minutes + 1 lap)
|3 p.m.
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|4 p.m.
|Formula 1 Qualifying Session
|5 p.m.
|Formula 1 Press Conference
|5: 15 p.m.
|F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|6 p.m.
|Gates close
Sunday’s schedule
|TIME
|EVENT
|10 a.m.
|Parking opens
|10:55 a.m.
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|11 a.m.
|Gates open
|11:25 a.m.
|Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps
|12:25 p.m.
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 minutes + 1 lap)
|1:25 p.m.
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|1:30 p.m.
|Drivers’ parade
|2 p.m.
|Grid Presentation
|3:14 p.m.
|National Anthem
|3:30 p.m.
|Formula 1 Grand Prix (57 laps or 120 minutes)
|7 p.m.
|Gates close
