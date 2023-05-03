Miami Grand Prix events start Friday: Here is the schedule

Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

MIAMI – Miami Grand Prix debuted on the Formula 1′s schedule last year and it is back for this year’s Round 5 of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The events from Friday to Sunday will be held at The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary structure in Miami Gardens.

The street-style circuit has a nearly 3.36-mile wall-lined track with 19 corners and three straights outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, at 347 Don Shula Drive.

For more information or tickets, visit this page, or e-mail info@f1miamigp.com, tickets@f1miamigp.com, or guestexperience@hardrockstadium.com, or call 305-943-7223 or 305-943-8000.

Friday’s schedule

TIME EVENT 11 a.m. Parking open 12 p.m. Gates open 12:05 p.m. Paddock Club Track Tour 12:20 p.m. Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 1 p.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps F1 Car Presentation 2:30 p.m. Formula 1 First Practice Session 4 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session Formula 1 Team Press Conference 4:40 p.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 5:05 p.m. Paddock Club Track Tour 6 p.m. Formula 1 Second Practice Session 7:25 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 8 p.m. Gates Close

Saturday’s schedule

TIME EVENT 9 a.m. Parking opens 10 a.m. Gates open 10:15 a.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 10:15 a.m. Ferrari parade 10:55 a.m. Formula 1 Pit Stop Practice 11 a.m. Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 11:30 a.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps 12:30 p.m. Formula 1 Third Practice Session 2:05 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 minutes + 1 lap) 3 p.m. Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk Paddock Club Track Tour 4 p.m. Formula 1 Qualifying Session 5 p.m. Formula 1 Press Conference 5: 15 p.m. F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo Paddock Club Track Tour 6 p.m. Gates close

Sunday’s schedule

TIME EVENT 10 a.m. Parking opens 10:55 a.m. Paddock Club Track Tour Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 11 a.m. Gates open 11:25 a.m. Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps 12:25 p.m. Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 minutes + 1 lap) 1:25 p.m. Paddock Club Track Tour Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 1:30 p.m. Drivers’ parade 2 p.m. Grid Presentation 3:14 p.m. National Anthem 3:30 p.m. Formula 1 Grand Prix (57 laps or 120 minutes) 7 p.m. Gates close

