Police search for missing 13-year-old from Bay Harbor Islands

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a teenager reported missing in Miami-Dade County.

According to police, 13-year-old Mia Kutner was last seen in Bay Harbor Islands.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Kutner on Wednesday evening.

She is listed at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on her right cheek.

Kutner was last seen wearing a black tank top and pants and may be riding a self-propelled gray scooter, police said.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen her is urged to call Bay Harbor Islands Police at 305-866-6242 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING.