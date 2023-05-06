Fans get in on Formula One frenzy

The Formula One frenzy was well underway in Miami headed into a big racing weekend, and fans got in on the action, complete with celeb sightings.

MIAMI – The Formula One frenzy was well underway in Miami headed into a big racing weekend, and fans got in on the action, complete with celeb sightings.

Drivers also took to the track for practice laps ahead of the big F1 race day at Hard Rock Stadium.

The track is described as rough and tough, fit for the pinnacle of racing.

F1 driver Kevin Magnussen said that physically and mentally, the race is “quite demanding.”

“It’s one of the most grueling tracks for us,” Magnussen said. “(It’s) really wearing us out on our necks to even keep our heads upright when we are turning in the corner, half a meter from a very hot engine.”

As drivers hit their pedals to the metal, the South Florida party scene heated up with high-octane fun.

According to attendees, the energy was palpable.

One event that transformed Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach into the sexiest affair was Maxim, with attendees noting all the beautiful people around.

But just down the block from all the unapologetic fun, there was a chance to dine and be fine. Chef Mario Carbone served up the best at Carbone Beach this weekend, with top-notch entertainers and an extravagant serving of celebs, celebs, and more celebs.

According to one attendee, “it’s the Academy Awards here on the sand.”

For something a little more race-themed, the largest official Formula One party is happening, with the largest off-track Miami Race Week fan festival.

Best of all, it’s free. The festival includes race cars, Formula 1 race simulators and a pit stop challenge.