Broward residents concerned after swastikas found in several places, including a school

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in parts of Broward County are on edge after swastikas were found in two different cities.

The mother of a student at Cooper City High School said it started weeks ago, when she and other parents were volunteering at the school.

“As we were cleaning up the cafeteria, we noticed a Swastika in what of the tables,” said the mother.

The swastikas were first spotted in the cafeteria and later found across a bathroom wall.

“Now the kids are saying that there are in other places in the school, that this is common,” said the mother.

Local 10 News viewers have also recently reported the anti-Semitic symbol was found on light posts in Fort Lauderdale, in the areas of Northeast 56th Street and 18th Avenue, and also on US-1 and Northeast 13th Street.

Val Gsarikovsky says for his family, this is very personal.

“We left the Soviet Union because of anti-Semitism,” said Gsarikovsky. “They draw swastika, it means they hate this country too.”