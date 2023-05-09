Miami-Dade woman just can’t stop getting arrested for ID fraud, police say

Junixsy Zambrana is facing charges in four cases and remained in Miami-Dade jail on Tuesday.

MIAMI – Junixsy Zambrana has an arrest record as an adult in Miami-Dade County that goes back nearly a decade. She has a long history of fraudulent use of personal identification, and she is in trouble again.

Zambrana, 27, appeared in bond court on Tuesday. She has been at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond since about 1:15 a.m., on Saturday after police officers arrested her on Friday. She has four cases pending including two for dealing in stolen property and another with eight counts of ID fraud.

Police officers found her at University Park in possession of a social security card, driver’s license, credit cards, and debit cards that did not belong to her, according to Friday’s arrest report. She was already on probation for two ID fraud cases in Miami-Dade.

The meetings with her probation officer were supposed to end in just three months.

The probation period stems from ID fraud cases during the last two years. In 2021, Miami-Dade police officers arrested her on 31 charges that prosecutors later reduced to four. In 2022, Doral police officers arrested her again for the same thing.

Zambrana didn’t talk to police officers on Friday night, so it’s unclear if the identifications were related to the Florida corporations she is associated with. She has been the registered agent of JZ Auto Transport LLC since 2018, and a title manager of 305 Tire Shop, according to state records.

The Florida International University Police Department issued a trespass warning on Monday banning Zambrana from all of the public university’s properties. She lives near the campus in Miami-Dade’s Fontainebleau neighborhood.