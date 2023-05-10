Elizabeth Scherer, judge in Parkland shooter case, resigns from bench

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, known for presiding over the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase, submitted her resignation from the court effective June 30 on Wednesday, court officials confirmed to Local 10 News.

Scherer, 46, appointed to the bench in 2012 after spending a little more than a decade as an assistant state attorney, submitted a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. She did not give a reason for her resignation.

She had come under fire for her hugging prosecutors following the trial and the public defender in the case filed more than 130 motions to keep her away from other cases.

In April, Scherer was removed from another death penalty case after the Florida Supreme Court agreed she showed unfair sympathy for prosecutors in the Parkland case.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.