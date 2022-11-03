Judge’s hugs after Parkland school shooter’s sentencing become controversial

When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended, some attorneys who followed the case closely were concerned.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended on Wednesday, some attorneys who followed the case closely were concerned about the repercussions.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer presided over the case while there were cameras in the courtroom live streaming. There are videos of the abrupt boundaries and heated exchanges that she had with the public defense team for years.

The hugs followed two days of testimony that without restrictions allowed the grieving victims’ families to vent — despite Weekes’s objections. Attorney David Weinstein, a partner with Jones Walker Waechter in Miami, said Scherer was reacting to an emotional day.

”The public defenders may now argue, based on the embraces that were observed of the prosecution team, that she may no longer be impartial,” said Weinstein, who has experience as both a county and federal prosecutor.

The grieving families of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School didn’t hold back. There were tears, insults, and expletives. Some targeted Nikolas Cruz and a few others also lashed at the defense team.

Scherer’s interaction with the defense culminated in a tense exchange with Public Defender Gordon Weekes that resulted in her ordering him to “Go sit down!” The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers asked Chief Judge Jack Tuter to address his treatment.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer hugs Jennifer Guttenberg following the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) (© South Florida Sun Sentinel 2022)

After the hearing ended, Scherer also hugged the victims’ families, including Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, the parents of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, who Cruz shot in the back as she ran away from him on the third floor of the school’s 1200 building.

Fred Guttenberg demanded Weekes’s resignation over his comments in court.

Attorney David Bogenschutz, of J. David Bogenschutz & Associates in Fort Lauderdale agreed with Weinstein and said that once a case is over people have a tendency to let down.

“The optics of it are not real helpful,” Bogenschutz said adding, “There are some people who would be a little concerned about that ... I think the defense attorneys in this county will latch onto that.”

