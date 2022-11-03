Florida Bar investigates Parkland school shooter’s assistant public defender

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented the Parkland school shooter during the recent penalty phase in Broward County.

According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis was ongoing Thursday.

Davis did not specify the subject of the investigation. Florida Bar records show Curtis became a member on April 14, 2004, and is a graduate of Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

Curtis wasn’t in court on Wednesday when Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Nikolas Cruz to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

The families of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims got the last word during a two-day sentencing hearing that allowed them to express themselves with symbolic colors, the photographs of their loved ones on jewelry and signs — and from behind a podium.

An emotionless Nikolas Cruz sat with a group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies behind him. He was next to Casey Secor, his capital defense attorney, and most of the members of the public defense team that fought to save his life and managed to convince three of the 12 jurors to do the same.

Some of the victims’ parents used their time behind the podium to condemn the defense’s effort to “humanize” “a monster,” “a murderous bastard,” and “an animal” and accused them of “putting up a show” to “manipulate” the jurors. The defense objected to the criticism.

“When these people are upset about specific things that have gone on from that table like shooting the middle finger up at this court and laughing and joking ... When these people have sat in this courtroom and watched this behavior from that table and they want to say that they are not happy about it, what is the problem?” Scherer told the defense.

The grieving parents who criticized the defense didn’t name Curtis, but some mentioned and responded to The Law & Crime Network’s live stream feed on July 12 that showed her raising the middle finger and rubbing it against her cheek before she and Cruz laughed. Her gesture during recess followed a discussion about a camera in the courtroom that focused on the defense.

Chief Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill disagreed with Scherer.

“I did my job, and every member of this team did our job, and we should not personally be attacked for that,” McNeill told Scherer.

After the sentencing hearing ended, Scherer hugged the prosecutors. She also spent time with some of the victims’ parents, some of whom decided not to speak during the sentencing hearing.

