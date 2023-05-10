Fort Lauderdale students’ monthly beach cleanup yields massive, stinky find

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – A group of Fort Lauderdale students in the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Marine Science Club were out on their monthly cleanup when they encountered something unlike anything they’d seen before.

It was a master class in the devastating effects of ocean plastic pollution playing out right before their eyes.

“We smelled it first,” said student Lilli Ramdazzo. “We were like, ‘what is that smell?’”

It was a 300-pound discarded fishing net washed up on the shores of Hollywood Beach, and it was full of dead fish.

“We were like, wow, this is all dead fish, this is a big problem,” said student Dominic Alonso.

Added teacher Aimee Lowe: “To actually see it. I’ve never seen that in my 24 years of cleaning up the beach. Just this the scale of it was what was most shocking.”

A textbook definition of a ghost net, recklessly discarded fishing gear, that since time immemorial has been devastating our planet ocean.

Dr. David Kerstetter is a professor of marine science at Nova Southeastern University specializing in fisheries gear technology.

“Ghost gear is any kind of fishing gear that’s been lost from the fisherman,” he said. “It can be from storms, it can be intentionally discarded illegally, but its gear that’s still fishing. Still catching fish and all the other things scavenging on them.”

Kerstetter said ghost gear like abandoned nets, fishing line, ropes or even FADS, fish aggregating devices, are having catastrophic consequences worldwide.

“It’s not out of sight out of mind, that gear is not degrading, it’s just washing away, and they will entangle things like sea turtles, or even marine birds, with coastal driftnets entangling dolphins,” he said.

Video taken in April shows scuba divers working feverishly to free two whale sharks ensnared in ghost nets off the coast of Indonesia. They survived, but each year millions of marine species die because of ghost gear. And it’s so pervasive that “every year enough commercial fishing gear is left in the ocean to stretch to the moon and back” according to the most comprehensive study ever done on lost fishing equipment by the CSIRO science agency.

“It’s a worldwide issue,” said Kerstetter. “In the U.S., we have generally pretty good enforcement. That’s not nearly the case in much of the rest of the world.”

From the beaches of Bali, to Hawaii, to South Florida, where last year this sperm whale beached itself off the coast of Key West. Its stomach filled with discarded fishing gear.

And these students saw its deadly aftermath right in their own backyard.

“You hear about these things you know just the miles and miles of ghosts net in the ocean but you never really have to come face to face with it and see it, so seeing that is just it really brings you to that experience that reminds you why you’re out here picking up all that trash,” said St. Thomas student Toni Levisman.

The ghost net they found was so massive and heavy that the students had to call for back-up.

City of Hollywood Public Works came out and helped pick up the gigantic death trap.

“Every single time we would pick it up, more would fall out,” said student Jillian Jones.

Added Levisman: “It was sad to just realize how long that probably must have been out there.”

Modern fishing gear is made from nylon, which is a plastic that will take 500 years to biodegrade.

“They could be going around for even centuries, they believe, made of nylon and not breaking down and entangling all kinds of organisms,” said Lowe.

The students had a message, not just to the commercial fishing industry, but to everyone: your everyday choices matter and it’s having a lasting footprint on our planet and their future.

“There is an effect to what you’re doing,” said Alonso. “You have to bring this to a stop for us. We’re going to trash the whole world and what are we going to do? Where are we going to live? There’s not going to be anywhere.”

An estimated 171 trillion pieces of plastic are in our ocean right now, and much of it comes from recklessly discarded fishing gear.

You can help by knowing where your seafood is sourced, and make sure you don’t support any industry with irresponsible and destructive fishing practices. There’s an app for that, and more information on it can be found by clicking here.