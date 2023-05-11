Jurors find McDonald’s, franchisee liable for Broward girl’s Chicken McNugget burn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jurors found some fault Thursday with both McDonald’s and its local franchisee after two parents sued the chain, claiming a chicken nugget burn left their 4-year-old daughter “disfigured and scarred” in Broward County.

The decision came following a short trial in county court. The jury decided McDonald’s and its franchisee, Upchurch Foods Inc., were liable for failure to warn about the “foreseeable risks of harm.”

The jury also found Upchurch Foods, but not McDonald’s, was negligent and decided that both companies were not liable for additional allegations.

The lawsuit stems from a trip to the drive-thru on Aug. 21, 2019. Philana Holmes said she went to the McDonald’s at 7600 NW 57 St. in Tamarac and ordered a six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal for her daughter. She said the girl was in the car when she dropped a nugget on her lap, which got lodged between her thigh and her vehicle’s seat belt.

“The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot ... and caused (the victim)’s skin and flesh around her thighs to burn,” the lawsuit stated.

The suit claimed the companies served food that was “unfit for human handling — let alone consumption” due to the temperature.

McDonald’s and their franchisee argued food safety rules require McNuggets to be hot enough, otherwise, they’re unsafe to eat. The defense also argued that what happens to a McNugget once it leaves the drive-thru window is beyond their control.

A new jury will now be empaneled for a second trial to determine damages. Attorneys for the family expect that to take place sometime this summer.

McDonalds responded to the verdict in a statement Thursday:

“We take every complaint seriously and certainly those that involve the safety of our food and the experiences of our customers. Together with our franchisees, for nearly 70 years, we have consistently served customers safe, high-quality food using strict policies and procedures. This was an unfortunate incident, but we respectfully disagree with the verdict. Our customers should continue to rely on McDonald’s to follow policies and procedures for serving Chicken McNuggets safely.” McDonald's USA statement

View the verdict form: