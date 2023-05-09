‘Disfigured and scarred’: McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets burn 4-year-old girl, Broward lawsuit claims

April 2019 Google Street View image of the McDonald's at 7600 NW 57th St. in Tamarac.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two Broward parents are suing McDonald’s and its local franchisee, claiming the fast-food chain is serving one of its most popular menu items too hot, leading their young daughter to suffer a scarring burn.

Opening statements in the trial began Tuesday morning, with testimony set to begin later in the afternoon.

According to the suit, on Aug. 21, 2019, Philana Holmes went to the McDonald’s drive-thru at 7600 NW 57th St. in Tamarac and ordered a six-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal for her then-4-year-old daughter.

Holmes testified in a pre-trial deposition the girl had dropped a nugget in her lap, which got lodged between her thigh and her vehicle’s seat belt.

“The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal were unreasonably and dangerously hot...and caused (the victim)’s skin and flesh around her thighs to burn,” the lawsuit states.

The burns left the girl “disfigured and scarred,” the suit claims.

“Every once in a while she looks at (the scar) and refers to it as her chicken nugget,” the girl’s father, Humberto Caraballo Estevez, said in a pre-trial deposition.

The suit claims the companies served food that was “unfit for human handling — let alone consumption” due to the temperature.

The girl’s parents are seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

Both McDonald’s and the franchisee, Upchurch Foods, are denying any fault.

A McDonald’s spokesperson released a statement on the lawsuit Tuesday:

“We take every complaint seriously and certainly those that involve the safety of our food and the experiences of our guests. This matter was looked into thoroughly. Ensuring a high standard for food safety and quality means following strict policies and procedures for each product we cook and serve. Those policies and procedures were followed in this case and we therefore respectfully disagree with the plaintiff’s claims. Together with our franchisees, we have made food safety a top priority for nearly 70 years, ensuring that our customers can rely on McDonald’s for safe and quality food.” McDonald's statement

Read the court filings: