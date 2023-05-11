LISTEN: ‘I hear people screaming’; 911 calls released in deadly 7-Eleven shooting

Child among those shot at 7-Eleven in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – “I hear people screaming. How long will it take?” a petrified caller asks a 911 dispatcher as he hides in the bathroom of a 7-Eleven after a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in what investigators believe was a random shooting.

On Thursday, May 4, the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 11:14 p.m. in the 800 block of Sterling Road.

(Listen to the calls below)

When BSO arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Syed Nabigh Ali and the suspected gunman, 29-year-old Darren Rosenthal, were pronounced dead at the scene and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue paramedics transported a third person to a nearby hospital.

Calls came in to dispatch from people hiding inside the 7-Eleven.

911: “Tell me exactly what’s going on.”

Caller: “There’s a shooting. There’s a shooting.”

911: “Do you see any weapons? . . . What are you hearing now? . . . How long ago did this occur?

Caller: “10 seconds ago.”

911: “Stay on the line with me. What are you hearing now?”

Caller: “Please, as fast as possible. I’m hiding. I’m not sure.”

911: “Why were you guys at 7-Eleven?

Caller: “We were getting ice cream.”

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies said Rosenthal shot a man sitting inside a car outside the convenience store. He then went inside the store and killed the boy, then killed himself.

Detectives said that the gunman and the victims did not know each other and that it appeared to be a “random act.”

“There does not appear to be a connection between the two victims,” Carey Codd, BSO spokesman said at a news conference the day after the shooting.

The boy and his brother were with three friends getting ice cream at the Dania Beach gas station when Rosenthal came into the store and started shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown, according to BSO.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (954) 321-4221, Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.