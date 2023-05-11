Miami-Dade gunman wounds woman 3 times at 3 a.m. ambush near 120th Avenue, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old man is facing charges Thursday for firing a volley of shots at a woman in southwestern Miami-Dade County — striking her three times at about 3 a.m. — during a recent ambush attack near 120th Avenue, according to police.

Nathaniel Junior Fagan surprised a woman who was walking alone to her parked car near Southwest 217th Street in Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood when he jumped from behind a fence, approached her, and fired about a dozen shots at close range, according to police.

Most of the bullets missed her, but the three that didn’t injured her buttocks and right upper thigh, as she tried to get away from the gunman, who detectives later identified and arrested on Wednesday near the scene of the March 4 shooting at Davis Grocery, at 21630 SW 120th Ave., according to police.

Fagan, who lives nearby, provided a “self-serving statement” to a detective while denying that he had anything to do with the shooting or hurting the woman. As of Thursday afternoon, he was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Fagan was facing charges of attempted murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.