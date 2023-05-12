Federal task force wants women to start mammograms at 40, not 50

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A federal task force has issued new recommendations on mammogram screening for women with an average risk of breast cancer.

Screening is now recommended every two years starting at age 40.

That’s a significant change from previous guidance by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force which in 2016 recommended that screening be done every two years starting at age 50.

This is a draft recommendation meaning it’s not final.

Groups like the American Cancer Society have already been recommending mammograms for women in their 40s.

The number of children dying from drugs is on the rise.

According to new research, more than 5,000 kids and teens died from fentanyl-related overdoses in the past two decades.

More than half of those deaths happened during the first two years of the pandemic.

On the subject of drugs and overdoses, a large federal study is taking a unique approach to help combat the crisis.

It will examine if overdoses can be prevented by creating safe injection sites, which are places where people could legally use drugs and be revived if they take too much.

Supporters believe the sites could help save lives by connecting people with addiction treatment and mental health care.

Researchers are hoping to enroll about one thousand adult drug users for the study being conducted in new york and rhode island.

If you like taking long naps, you could be harming your health.

Researchers found that people who napped for 30 minutes or longer were more likely to have a higher body mass index and higher blood pressure.

Long nappers were also more likely to have chronic health conditions like heart disease and diabetes

And if you’re into so-called ‘all natural’ skin care products, a new study finds that many may be full of sensitizing allergens that can lead to a condition called contact dermatitis.

“Contact dermatitis is a really common issue for people and they develop a really itchy rash. It can be scaly, dry, sometimes blistery, that occurs when we actually come in contact with something our skin is allergic to,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, an allergist, and immunologist with Cleveland Clinic.

If the reaction doesn’t go away after you stop using the product, it’s time to see a dermatologist.